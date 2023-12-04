CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Snag Our Favorite 3D Printer and a Top-Notch Power Station for $450 Off

This $1,498 bundle includes the Bambu Lab P1S and the EcoFlow Delta 2.

Max McHone
2 min read
A Bambu Lab PS1 3D printer and EcoFlow portable power station against a teal background.
Bambu Lab/EcoFlow/CNET

If you're a true 3D printing enthusiast we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Bambu Lab P1S is our overall favorite printer on the market right now, and when you pair it with the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station, you won't have to worry about power outages or other disruptions interrupting your prints. And right now you can snag this bundle for $1,498, which saves you a whopping $450 compared to purchasing them separately. There's no set expiration for this offer, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Bambu Lab
See at EcoFlow

CNET's resident 3D printing expert James Bricknell named the Bambu Lab P1S the overall best model of 2023. It's a fully enclosed printer that's compatible with PLA, TPU, PVA and other filament types. It boasts impressive print speeds of up to 500 mm per second, and it can print up to four different colors with the included AMS color system. Plus, it takes just 15 minutes to set up, so it's ready to start printing pretty much right out of the box.

This bundle deal also includes the EcoFlow Delta 2. EcoFlow makes some of our favorite portable power stations of 2023, and the midsize Delta 2 is a great option for most people's needs. It's equipped with a 1,024-watt-hour battery -- which is large enough to power the P1S for up to eight hours -- and supports a power output of up to 1,800 watts. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so that you can monitor the remaining charge remotely.

Bambu Lab is also offering 25% off select filaments when bundled with this purchase. And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best 3D printer deals available now.

