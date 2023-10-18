Snag Massive Savings on Car Parts With These Deals and Discounts
Car parts are expensive but you don't have to pay full price with these promotions.
In many places, a car is the best way to get from one place to another. However, owning a car can become expensive over time. A car requires regular maintenance, which may include buying new car parts. If you need to pick up something new for your car then you're in luck as several car parts distributors are currently having sales on items across the board.
Advance Auto Parts is offering up to 45% off its entire site, plus an additional 15% off with the code THROTL. Please note: The maximum discount available for this deal is $50, but that's still a fairly solid offer.
AutoZone is a popular name when it comes to aftermarket car parts and accessories. The company was founded way back in 1979 and has thousands of locations and even more satisfied customers. If you act fast, you could also be a satisfied customer and save 20% off orders over $125 with the code AUTUMNDEAL.
Cars need tires. Right now, you can save up to $100 off Goodyear tires with a mail-in rebate. Whether you're buying one or four, this is a great deal to consider.
Parts Geek is a popular name in the world of automotive parts and for good reason. The company stocks a host of auto parts and accessories at discounted prices, and right now, it is offering up to 80% off across its entire site.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Advance Auto Parts, Autozone, Parts Geek and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers