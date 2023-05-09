Snag Discounts of Up to 51% on Ecovacs 2-in-1 Robot Vacuums

If you want to save some time and effort, you might want to invest in a robot vacuum. These devices can keep your floors clean and tidy, working while you take care of other tasks or even while you're away from home. While some models can get pretty pricey -- especially vacuum and mop combo models -- Amazon currently has 2-in-1 Ecovacs devices discounted by up to $690 right now, making this a great time to take the plunge. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you want to snag the largest discount in the sale, checkout Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo. It boasts an impressive 5,000 Pa of suction power and 180 minutes of runtime per charge. It also comes with an auto-cleaning station that washes and dries the mopping pads and refills the water so you won't re-contaminate your floors with whatever mess it has already picked up. Plus, it has sensors to help avoid obstacles in its path, can create maps in minutes and even offers hands-free voice control. It lists for $1,350, but right now you can get it for $660 -- that's a savings of $690.

And if you also want to take advantage of a base that can auto-empty your vacuum's debris as well, upgrade to the Deebot X1 Omni. Its has a large dustbin that can hold up to 60 days worth of collected dirt and debris, meaning you can forget about cleaning for weeks at a time and let this 2-in-1 handle your floors for you. The upgraded model usually foes for $1,550, but it's currently discounted by $550.

However, if you're looking for a solid robot vacuum at a lower price point, the N8 Pro Plus offers a lot for the money. It's half-off right now, dropping the price from $700 down to just $350. It delivers up to 2,600 Pa of suction power, which should still be enough power for most messes, plus it runs for up to 150 minutes per charge (and will automatically pick up where it left off if it needs to recharge).

There are discounts available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon to find a device that works for your home and budget. And if none of these are the right fit, you may want to check out our roundup of the best robot vacuum deals to find other models worth grabbing.