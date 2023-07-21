X
Snag Big Savings During the Anniversary Sale at Monoprice

Right now, you can save up to 70% on discounted audio tech, mobile accessories, office furniture, cables and more.

Adrian Marlow
Monoprice products including headphones, a monitor, a webcam, a conference speaker, an office chair and a tower speaker are displayed against a blue background.
Monoprice/CNET

Monoprice has been selling electronics since 2002, and to celebrate its anniversary, the retailer has launched a sale so that budget-conscious buyers can snag the company's already affordable options for even less. If you're looking for discounts on audio, cables, mounts, office furniture and more, now's the time to score discounts of up to 70%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.  

See at Monoprice

Whether you're looking to revamp your office space or just need to snag the right accessory, there are plenty of options for everyone, no matter your budget. To save you time and effort, we've combed through the sale to round up the best deals currently available. We've highlighted our favorite offers below: 

There are plenty of other deals, including more speakers, AV cables and more, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Monoprice. 

