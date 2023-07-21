Snag Big Savings During the Anniversary Sale at Monoprice
Right now, you can save up to 70% on discounted audio tech, mobile accessories, office furniture, cables and more.
Monoprice has been selling electronics since 2002, and to celebrate its anniversary, the retailer has launched a sale so that budget-conscious buyers can snag the company's already affordable options for even less. If you're looking for discounts on audio, cables, mounts, office furniture and more, now's the time to score discounts of up to 70%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
Whether you're looking to revamp your office space or just need to snag the right accessory, there are plenty of options for everyone, no matter your budget. To save you time and effort, we've combed through the sale to round up the best deals currently available. We've highlighted our favorite offers below:
- Dark Matter 24-inch gaming monitor: $110 (save $120)
- Workstream ergonomic office chair: $120 (save $80)
- Pan, tilt and zoom 1080p webcam: $110 (save $190)
- Wireless omni-directional conference room mic: $90 (save $135)
- Bluetooth headphone with charger base and aptX low latency: $37 (save $33)
- Harmony Capsule 300 portable Bluetooth speaker: $40 (save $40)
- Monolith Encore T5 tower speaker: $100 (save $230)
- MP Select ABS Plus premium 3D filament (1.75mm): $15 (save $15)
- Mesh Wi-Fi System with router and two extenders: $80 (save $80)
- EZ Series TV wall mount bracket for 60- to 100-inch TVs: $60 (save $40)
- Dual-monitor 3-stage electric standing desk frame: $170 (save $130)
- 3-piece desktop for height-adjustable desks: $60 (save $25)
There are plenty of other deals, including more speakers, AV cables and more, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Monoprice.
