Snag an Xbox Series S From Best Buy and Get a Free Copy of Madden NFL 24

It's finally gotten easier to find the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in stock, but the Xbox Series S is still the most affordable next-gen console on the market. This disk-free console lists for $300, $200 less than its full-size counterpart, and it's an even better value when you pick it up from Best Buy right now. As an added bonus, the tech retailer is including a free digital copy of Madden NFL 24 -- a $70 value and the latest entry in the series -- with the purchase of this compact Microsoft console.

There's no code or other steps needed to take advantage of this offer. Just add the Xbox Series S to your cart, and a free copy of the game will be added as well. This offers comes with a few other bonuses too, including three free months of Apple TV Plus and 30 free days of Fubo TV, as long as you're a new subscriber. There's also not a set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You can read all about the sleek and compact Xbox Series S in our review, and you can check out our roundup of all the best Xbox deals for even more great bargains on games and accessories.