Snag an Air Fryer for Just $35 With This 1-Day Best Buy Deal
If you want to pick up a new fryer with a large capacity, then this Bella Pro Series deal will get you one at over 50% off.
It can be difficult to stick to a healthy diet with so much greasy, deep fried food available, and often those are the most convenient options. Luckily, air fryers have come a long way, and they can help decrease the amount of oil and fat that we consume on an average day. If you're looking to pick one up, this six-quart Bella Pro Series is an excellent option for a big household. Even better, there's a considerable discount from Best Buy that knocks it down to $35 from $80, which is well over half off. Just be aware that the deal ends tonight, so be sure to snap it up quickly.
This Bella Pro Series air fryer offers 1,500 watts power that can heat up things to a blistering 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which should easily handle most things you want to cook without issue. The five-pound capacity is also great for larger groups of people, such as a family or if you're someone who regularly hosts dinner for a few folks. That said, it does take up a bit of counter space, so if you have a smaller kitchen, be sure to double-check the dimensions before taking the plunge.
As for convenience, the plastics are dishwasher safe, making clean-up a lot easier, and comes pre-loaded with several different cooking modes to make using it simple. There's also an automatic 60-minute shut-off so that you don't accidentally leave it running, which is a very important safety feature.
Overall, this six-quart Bella Pro Series is a great option if you're looking for a high-capacity air-fryer that's simple yet powerful. If you feel like this doesn't quite do it for you, there are some other great air fryer deals you can check out.
