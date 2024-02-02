Snag a Self-Emptying Eufy Robot Vacuum at $100 Off With This CNET-Exclusive Code

As we work our way through 2024 we can all probably agree that cleaning our own floors should be a thing of the past. We don't have the flying cars or jetpacks of the future just yet, but robot vacuums are very much a thing and some of them can even clean themselves, too. The Eufy L60 is a prime example, and right now it's available with a deep $100 discount.

The Eufy LC60 robot vacuum would normally cost around $400 but we can help you get the price right down to just $300 here today. Unfortunately, there are some hoops to jump through to get that price, but they aren't complicated. First, you need to clip the $50 on-screen coupon and then you need to enter our special discount code EUFYCNET to get the best price. Do both of those things and you'll save $100 immediately.

This robot vacuum has plenty to justify even its original asking price. The robot vacuum itself offers 5,000-Pa of suction so that dust, crumbs, and hair will all be picked up as it works its way around your home. The base station boasts 17,000-Pa of suction to help clean every last bit of debris out of the vacuum's internal bin and into the 2.5-litre dust bag of the charging station. Then you only need to empty that yourself every couple of months, which is pretty sweet.

Your home will of course be mapped using precision mapping software which results in a customizable map that allows you to set no-go zones for homes that have areas you'd rather the robot not touch. It also enables a multi-floor capability so you can buy one robot and have it clean both upstairs and downstairs, too. Just don't expect your new robot vacuum to sprout legs -- you'll have to give it a helping hand to get upstairs.

This is one of the more advanced robot vacuums on the market, but there are plenty of other options as well. Be sure to check out our list of the best robot vacuum deals if you have your eye on a different model before placing an order.