Snag a Refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for Only $630

Microsoft last month announced its long-awaited Surface Pro 10 tablet with multiple new features, including AI integration. That means that as we get closer to its release, you can expect discounts on its predecessor, the Surface Pro 9. If you've been looking for a new device but don't want to wait for the latest model, feast your eyes on this refurbished Surface Pro 9 on Woot, which starts at only $630 for a 13-inch tablet that does it all.

Woot is offering factory-reconditioned Surface Pro 9 tablets at only $630 for 128GB storage tablets in platinum color, or $370 less than the list price of a new model. You can also snag 256GB models in sapphire and forest colors for $640. All Surface Pro 9 tablets on sale at Woot right now offer 8GB RAM, a powerful Intel Core 12th Gen i5-1235U processor that can take on your school or work needs, and a 13-inch PixelSense Flow 10-point multitouch display with 2,880x1,920-pixel resolution for crisp images. These tablets are also equipped with 2-watt Dolby surround stereo sound, a front-facing 1080p HD camera with 4K video capabilities, two USB-C ports, a Surface Type port and a Thunderbolt Surface connect port. Plus, you can seamlessly connect your wireless devices to this tablet thanks to its Bluetooth 5.1 technology.

All Surface Pro 9 tablets on sale as a part of this offer run on Windows Home 11. Shipping for these items is restricted to the continental US (sorry, Hawaii and Alaska), and can't be shipped to PO boxes.

Factory-reconditioned electronics at Woot are still covered by a one-year warranty. They're inspected and restored, so that they work like new, by either the device's original manufacturer or an authorized third-party servicer. In addition to offering the benefits of working as if they're brand-new, these refurbished devices are also an eco-friendly purchase that's easy on your budget. This tablet is a great deal for students, or anyone who needs an upgraded Windows tablet but doesn't require the latest model.

If you'd like to compare your options, you can also check out these tablets so you can find your perfect match.