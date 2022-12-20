CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Snag a Factory Reconditioned Roomba for Hundreds Off the Usual Price

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good with one of these handy refurb robot vacuums.
2 min read
A Roomba robot vacuum and smart phone against a green background.
iRobot

Between working, preparing meals, exercising, running errands and other weekly responsibilities, sometimes vacuuming the house gets bumped to the bottom of the to-do list. But fortunately, there's an easier way to keep your floors clean. Robot vacuums can knock vacuuming off your weekly list of chores for good, and right now you can even snag one at a discount. Woot currently has a selection of factory-reconditioned Roombas on sale for hundreds of dollars off their original list price. This sale runs from now until Dec. 28, but there's a good chance that some models will sell out before then. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

All the vacuums at this sale have been rated as factory condition refurbs. According to Woot, that means that they have been inspected and restored by a certified professional, and are in full working order. Each one also comes backed by iRobot's 90-day limited warranty.

There are a few different vacuum models to choose from at this sale. If you're after the most affordable option, you can pick up the Roomba 630 for just $130. It offers the basic functions you'd expect from a robot vacuum, including furniture avoidance, drop-off detection and automatic docking and recharging. Or for $200, you can grab the Roomba 960, which adds intelligent mapping and precise vSLAM navigation, as well as a high-efficiency filter to help trap allergens. Though for just $10 more, it's probably worth upgrading to the $210 Roomba 980. It's the only model at this sale with Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to control it hands-free using any Google Assistant or Alexa-enabled smart devices, as well as set it to clean on a schedule.

And for even more bargains, you can check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals available right now. 

