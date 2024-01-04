Snag 3 Months of Apple Music for Free With This Limited-Time Offer
If you're a new subscriber, you can get three months of Apple Music for free, saving you $33 in the process.
Even though Spotify seems to dominate the streaming services market, Apple Music is a close second with its massive library of music. And if you're yet to try the service out, you can get three months for free directly from Apple. That saves you a total of $33 and lets you live with the service for a good while in order to see if it is for you before stumping up any cash. Just be aware that the deal ends on Jan. 8, so there isn't a lot of time left to take advantage of it.
Now, some fine print and terms apply. This offer is for new subscribers only, meaning you are not currently and never have been subscribed to Apple Music, Apple One or Apple Music Voice, or had access to Apple Music through a family plan. It's also only available in select markets, including the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia, among others. The offer is for the Individual Plan only -- no family option here. If you qualify, you'll want to redeem between now and Jan. 8, 2024. You'll also want to be sure you're using iOS 16 or newer to get in on the promo.
With Apple Music, you'll gain access to 100 million songs right at your fingertips. You can curate playlists, share them with other Apple Music users and best of all, you'll experience no ads. Once you've redeemed, you will receive three months free, after which the plan will automatically renew at $10.99 per month unless canceled.
The offer must be redeemed on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. To redeem:
- Open the Apple Music app on your Apple device and sign in with your Apple ID.
- If the offer doesn't appear immediately after the app launches, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.
- Tap "Redeem"
