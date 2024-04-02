Simplify Your Business With a Password Management Service

Our lives are becoming more digital, and that means that we all have more and more accounts to manage. Having a password manager is a great solution to simplify your online experience, especially since stronger passwords are also more complicated. 1Password is our favorite premium password manager, and right now small businesses can sign up for a 1Password Teams plan for up to 10 users for just $20 per month. That's a better value for smaller teams over other business plans in the lineup. And there's even a 14-day trial available for you to try it out before you commit.

You can use 1Password Teams on unlimited devices to create, save and autofill login credentials and more. 1Password uses AES 256-bit encryption and is GDPR compliant. Plus, you'll get security alerts on your dashboard. It works on plenty of platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Brave, web and CLI. Opting for the Teams account (over the individual and family plans) will even include a domain breach report, making it a useful option for small businesses that don't necessarily need the extra features included in the company's Business or Enterprise plans.

Other helpful features include being able to temporarily share individual items with people, including those that don't use the service and you can keep your email address private by using Masked Email from Fastmail. You can even take advantage of Travel Mode, which will temporarily erase items you haven't marked as "Safe for Travel" from your devices, preventing anyone inspecting your devices from stumbling upon your private information. At just $20 a month, this is a solid option for your team.

