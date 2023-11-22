Shutterfly's Black Friday Sale Has Everything You Need This Holiday Season

Shutterfly has everything you need to add a special and personalized touch to all your holiday gifts and decor. Shutterfly is offering up to 50% off almost everything during its Black Friday sale. Plus, as a CNET reader, you can get an additional 10% off with code CNET. You can grab everything from customized coffee mugs to gorgeous holiday cards.

Shutterfly Shutterfly Shop holiday cards from 64¢ See at Shutterfly Sending a happy photo of yourself, your family, or your pets to loved ones has become a tradition for many folks around the holidays. But you can't just send a typical photo, you need to customize it and add a greeting to make it more festive. Shutterfly has a ton of templates and designs to help you create the most perfect holiday card this year. Holiday cards start from just 64 cents right now. See at Shutterfly

Shutterfly Shutterfly Shop ceramic mugs from $10 See at Shutterfly How will your parent know they're the best if they don't have a coffee mug to prove it? Shutterfly gives you the option to customize ceramic mugs to get your message across. You can make a mug for the "best mom [or dad] ever," or you can create a special holiday mug for your merry moments, starting at $10. See at Shutterfly

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Shutterfly and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.