Should You Buy a 3D Printer on Prime Day?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Short answer: Yes, Prime Day is one of the few times in the year when many brands of 3D printer are available at a substantial discount. It's potentially a good time to pick up your first printer, or start adding additional printers to create a print farm.

While there are always budget options for 3D printers on Amazon, you might want to wait until Prime Day on July 12 and 13 before you jump into the hobby. Major brands like Elegoo, Anycubic, and FlashForge often have significant savings on the most popular printers as well as big discounts on the stock they are trying to clear.

While there are discounts on Prime Day, make sure that the savings you are getting are real. More than one company raises its prices on or just before Prime Day just to reduce it back down and call it "savings."

In addition to making recommendations, we track the prices of these products as well in order to offer the best advice for Prime Day. Our 3D printer deals page will have the latest deals, so keep your eyes out as we get closer to Prime Day.

Which 3D printer should you buy?

There are a lot of major brands that will likely cut prices this Prime Day, and which model you buy will depend on what type of 3D printer you need. Most of the sales will center around the more-common FDM printers -- these create 3D prints from rolls of plastic filament, rather than liquid resin -- so you'll see the biggest discounts there.



Anycubic has recently announced an all-new lineup so we can expect its older models like the Anycubic Vyper to have a good sales price this year, along with its older Mega series. The Vyper is one of CNET's favorite printers and is currently on top for the best 3D printer of 2022, so any discount on that will be worth your time.