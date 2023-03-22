Shorten Your Weekend Chores List With $300 Off This T10 Omni Robot Vacuum/Mop

After working all week long, the last thing you want to do on your Saturdays is clean the house. And while we don't have any robots that can change your sheets or scrub the toilet quite yet, there are some that can take care of vacuuming and mopping. And if you want to take those chores off your to-do-list for good, you can snag this Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni while it's on sale for $900, which is $300 off the usual price. This Amazon deal also comes with $100 of free accessories, including extra brushes, mop pads, dust bags and more. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This advanced robot vacuum and mop combo makes keeping your floors clean easier than ever. It boasts 5000Pa of powerful suction to help clear out debris from both hard floors and carpets, and the dual mop pads scrub at 180 rotations per minute to help remove even more stubborn and dried-on stains. It uses lidar technology to generate a detailed map of your home for efficient cleaning, and it uses an AI processor and built-in camera to safely avoid furniture, shoes, cables and other obstacles. It even has a built-in microphone so you can give specific commands using only the sound of your voice. And this model comes with the Omni base station, which empties the vacuum and leans the mop pads for less frequent maintainance.

The $300 discount is automatically applied, and you can add the free accessories to your cart using the "extra savings" promotion on the product page. And if the T10 Omni is a little much for your needs, you can check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals for even more bargains.