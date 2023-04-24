Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Shop Refurb iPads Starting at Just $120 Right Now at Woot

If you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a great chance to get your hands on a sleek Apple tablet from as late as 2021 for hundreds off.

2 min read
An iPad Air against a green background.
Apple

If you're looking for the best tablet experience, you're likely going to end up buying an Apple iPad. The devices are sleek and powerful and come packed with features, though one major drawback is that they're quite pricey. If you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough. Right now Woot has various refurbished iPad models on sale with prices starting as low as $120. You can take advantage of these deals now until April 27, though Woot typically has a limited supply in stock, so there's a good chance some models will sell out before then.  

See at Woot

The most affordable tablet in the sale is Apple's fifth-gen iPad at $120. By today's standards, its A8 chip isn't particularly powerful, but it is still capable of running the latest iPadOS 16 software and could serve you as a tablet for web browsing or content streaming, or as a cheap tablet for a kid. Sticking under $200, you could go for the sixth-gen iPad from $130, or nab the 9.7-inch iPad Pro which offers a slightly more powerful A9X chip and improved camera hardware for $160 in this sale. 

If you've got a little more room in your budget, you can snag a few more advanced models from as late as 2021. The $390 sixth-gen iPad Mini is the most recent model you'll find at this sale, and is still the latest model in the Mini lineup. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic chip and Wi-Fi 6 support for fast web performance. Or, if you still want more recent hardware but prefer a larger display, you can upgrade to the 10.9-inch fourth-gen 2020 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and an A14 Bionic chip for $400.

Keep in mind that the iPads included in this sale have been rated as "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs, which means the devices may show signs of regular wear and tear, but have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. You can shop the entire sale selection of refurbished iPads right now at Woot.

