Shop Huge Savings All Week Long at the Discover Samsung Sale Event

From TVs to phones to major appliances, Samsung pretty much does it all. And right now, you've got a chance to save big on just about everything it makes at the ongoing Discover Samsung event. Now through March 26, Samsung is offering hundreds off a massive variety of tech and appliances, including a rotating selection of daily and flash deals that are only available for a limited time. Best Buy is also getting in on the action, and is offering plenty of its own deals for the event as well.

Whether you just need a new pair of headphones, or you're remodeling your entire kitchen, you'll find everything you're looking for for less at this sale. You've got plenty of days left to shop around, but to make sure you don't miss out on some of the very best bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available right now below.

Samsung This sale is a great chance to get your hands on a stunning TV at a serious discount. We named Samsung's QN90B the best high-end non-OLED TV on the market, and right now you can save on all sizes from 43 to 85 inches. It features an ultra HD 4K QLED display that's augmented by mini-LED for a bright and vibrant picture. It's even equipped with an AI processor that automatically upscales your content to 4K quality. Read our Samsung QN90B review.

Samsung If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of our favorites of 2023. They have a sleek, stemless design and boast great sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities according to our reviewer. This deal saves you $30 compared to the usual list price, but also comes with a free silicone case ($20 value) to help protect them against drops and scratches.

Samsung Cordless vacuums are a convenient alternative to lugging a heavy traditional vacuum from outlet to outlet, and right now you can snag one at a discount. This Jet 75 stick vacuum boasts a powerful 200AW of suction while still weighing just 6 pounds for easy maneuverability. It can also run for up to an hour on a single charge, and is equipped with a five-layer HEPA filter to help get rid of dust, pollen and other allergens. This deal saves you $100 on the vacuum, and also includes a free $200 Clean Station charging base, bumping the total savings up to $300.

More Discover Samsung deals











