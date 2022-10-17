Shop Exclusive 1-Day Discounts With a Free My Best Buy Account

If you don't already have a , you should. It's free to sign up, and right now, could score you some serious savings. Today only, Best Buy is offering members exclusive discounts on select TVs, Beats headphones, exercise equipment and more. And those with a paid will have a chance to get their hands an on elusive next-gen Xbox Series X at an exclusive sale event that kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and ends at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) -- though I doubt it'll stay in stock for that long. All other My Best Buy deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Access to the Xbox Series X may be limited, but anyone can take advantage of the other great deals available today. If you're in the market for a new TV, you can grab a on sale for just $250, saving you $320 compared to the usual price. It boasts 4K UHD resolution, support for HDR10 and it comes with Roku built in so you can access all your favorite streaming apps right out of the box.

If you're looking for some new headphones, you can grab a pair of the on-ear for $60 off, dropping the price down to $140. They have a sleek design and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and boast an impressive 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if you're looking for a gaming headset to go with that new Xbox console, you can grab a pair of , one of our favorite Xbox headsets on the market right now, for $110, saving you $90.

And there's more than just tech and gadgets on sale. The is one of our favorite exercise bikes available in 2022, and right now you can pick it up for $500, which is half off the usual price. It has a built-in LCD display so you can workout with tons of different cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift, and it has highly adjustable magnetic resistance levels so you can fine-tune your workouts.