Shop Big Savings on Laptops, Desktops and Accessories at Dell's Semi Annual Sale

A new laptop or PC can be a pretty big purchase, so it's worth waiting for the right sale. Twice a year, Dell rolls out serious savings during its Semi Annual sale, making it one of the best times to buy if you're in the market for a Windows computer. The first round of this sale for 2023 is live, and right now you can save hundreds on laptops and desktops, as well as monitors, keyboards, headsets and other accessories.

There are tons of great deals to shop, but this sale expires on April 6, so be sure to get your order in before then. And to make sure you don't miss out on the very best bargains, we've picked out some of the overall best deals available below.

Dell If you're looking for a laptop, you may want to consider the Dell XPS 13, which we named the best MacBook Air alternative on the market right now. It's lightweight, has a 13.4-inch full HD display, and this model comes equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. Though there are plenty of other configurations available if you're looking for different specs.

Dell Or if you're looking for a new workstation for your home office, you can pick up this Inspiron 24 desktop. This sleek, all-in-one PC features a 24-inch full HD display, and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and both a 256GB SSD for fast boot-up speeds and a 1TB hard drive for serious storage. It also features a touchscreen for easy navigation, and a pop-up webcam for video calls and virtual meetings. Plus, it's seriously versatile, with multiple HDMI and USB ports, a headphone jack, SD card reader and Ethernet port.