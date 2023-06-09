Select Rachio Smart Watering Tech Is Discounted by 20% Right Now

Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you want to give Dad a great gift this year, consider grabbing something that will help him maintain his lawn and garden efficiently. Right now select Rachio products are discounted by 20%, making it more affordable to keep the grass watered with smart tech so everything will stay lush and green all summer long. This offer is available now through June 18.

Rachio's new smart hose timer with Wi-Fi hub essentially turns any outdoor faucet into a smart watering device. It will allow you to completely automate your watering and create watering schedules so that you can water your yard without a full irrigation system. Plus, you can run it from an app, meaning you can stay on top of your lawn maintenance while you're away. And the device will even watch the weather for you and skip watering if it has recently rained or is expected to rain soon. Plus, if there's any issue with water flow, it'll alert you of that, too. Right now you can get it for just $80 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you 20% on its usual list price.

And right now this eight-zone Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller is marked down to $160 at Amazon -- that's a $70 savings. Just be sure to keep the on-page coupon in order to get the full amount of savings. It's the No. 1 smart sprinkler controller on Amazon and has more than 10,000 reviews. It can help keep your yard perfectly watered and remove any guesswork from the equation because it uses your lawn's soil type, grass type, exposure and other metrics -- even temperature -- to create an optimized watering schedule to keep your lawn healthy and prevent over- or under-watering. You can also use the app to customize your schedules or control your sprinklers from anywhere.

You can also grab the smart hose timer or the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller directly from Rachio for the same price when you use promo code DEALS4DAD at checkout.

