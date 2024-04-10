Score the Tineco C2 Cordless Stick Vacuum for Under $65 Today

Spring cleaning is on the horizon for many of us, and if you're ready to tackle all of the spaces around your home now's the time to upgrade to a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum. And it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg, either. Right now you can score the Tineco C2 for just $64 at Walmart right now, knocking a whopping $84 off its list price. But a deal this good won't stick around for long.

Weighing in at just 10 pounds, this cordless vacuum is easy to maneuver and can even convert into a handheld model. It also has a HEPA filter to help keep dust and debris from getting into the air as you clean. With a 350-watt motor, this handy tool sports a runtime of 25 minutes per charge, which should be enough to handle most homes, apartments or even vehicles.

If ditching the cleaning altogether is more your speed, we also have plenty of robot vacuum deals to get a great price on a model that will keep your floors tidy for you.