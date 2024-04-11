Score Deep Discounts on Tech and Home Gear During Best Buy's Limited-Time Outlet Sale

If you're looking to refresh your home appliances or a chance to upgrade your electronics, Best Buy's clearance event can help you do so in a way that won't break the bank. Shopping clearance and open-box items can save you some major cash, so if you've been eyeing something, be sure to check out the massive outlet event happening at Best Buy right now. There are tons of discounts on many different products ranging from home appliances to gaming products. You can get up to 50% off on clearance, open-box and refurbished items. Act fast before your favorites sell out.

With so many pages of sale items, you may feel a little overwhelmed. To save you some time and make sure you have access to the best discounts available during this sale, we've rounded up a few standout deals. These are our top picks right now.

We're also seeing significant savings on some of the best TVs on the market. There are several pages of discounts on open-box options, including the sleek Samsung Frame and high-end LG OLED models with hundreds off regular prices, or if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Best Buy has a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV starting at just $126. If you're seeking more home appliances, you can save up to 60% on open-box options, including a Whirlpool smart top-load washer that's currently available for $800, which is $235 off its original $1,035 price tag.

There's no shortage of phone accessories available at Best Buy. OtterBox is a popular brand that's often recommended by our experts. If you're looking for a hard shell case for your iPhone 14 Plus, you can grab this OtterBox Fre case for $70.

And if you're willing to go the refurbished route, you have even more options. There are Apple AirPods Pro available for $170 and Beats Studio Buds Plus available for just $80. These options come with other perks, including three free months of Apple TV Plus.