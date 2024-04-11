X
Score Deep Discounts on Tech and Home Gear During Best Buy's Limited-Time Outlet Sale

Act quick to get great deals on clearance, open-box, and refurbished products like laptops, appliances, TVs and more.

A TV, two laptops, headphones, a vacuum and an iPad are displayed against a teal background.
If you're looking to refresh your home appliances or a chance to upgrade your electronics, Best Buy's clearance event can help you do so in a way that won't break the bank. Shopping clearance and open-box items can save you some major cash, so if you've been eyeing something, be sure to check out the massive outlet event happening at Best Buy right now. There are tons of discounts on many different products ranging from home appliances to gaming products. You can get up to 50% off on clearance, open-box and refurbished items. Act fast before your favorites sell out. 

With so many pages of sale items, you may feel a little overwhelmed. To save you some time and make sure you have access to the best discounts available during this sale, we've rounded up a few standout deals. These are our top picks right now.
Apple/CNET

Apple MacBook Air M2: $999

Save $300

Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is still one of them. Best Buy currently has the base model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive for $999, which means you'll save $300.
Nuheara/CNET

Nuheara IQbuds Personal Hearing Amplifier: $201

Save $299

Nuheara IQbuds 2 Max are award-winning hearing buds designed to personalize and enhance your listening experience. These buds are tiny but they're packing a host of great features, including directional focus, personalized listening and good battery life, and they're water-resistant. Nuheara's buds typically retail for $500 but now they've been out for a few years they're on sale for just over $200.
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: $1,501

Save $399

Not an Apple lover? There are other laptops on sale, like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. It's available for $1,501 -- down from its original price of $1,900. This model comes with 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD, so you'll have plenty of speed and storage for whatever you need.
GE/CNET

GE Profile 4-door French-door smart refrigerator: $3,100

Save $1,100

Maybe you have all the tech gadgets you need and you have your eyes on something bigger. Best Buy has great deals on major appliances, including refrigerators. This GE Profile model has adjustable temperature drawers, built-in Wi-Fi, advanced water filtration and turbo cool and freeze to optimize your food storage conditions. It's available for $3,100, which is more than $1,000 off. There are open-box options for even less.

We're also seeing significant savings on some of the best TVs on the market. There are several pages of discounts on open-box options, including the sleek Samsung Frame and high-end LG OLED models with hundreds off regular prices, or if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Best Buy has a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV starting at just $126. If you're seeking more home appliances, you can save up to 60% on open-box options, including a Whirlpool smart top-load washer that's currently available for $800, which is $235 off its original $1,035 price tag.

There's no shortage of phone accessories available at Best Buy. OtterBox is a popular brand that's often recommended by our experts. If you're looking for a hard shell case for your iPhone 14 Plus, you can grab this OtterBox Fre case for $70.

And if you're willing to go the refurbished route, you have even more options. There are Apple AirPods Pro available for $170 and Beats Studio Buds Plus available for just $80. These options come with other perks, including three free months of Apple TV Plus.

