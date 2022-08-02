Best Phones Under $500 Streaming Services to Cancel ExpressVPN Review Apple TV 4K Deal Best Wireless Earbuds Solo Stove 2.0 Fire Pit Segway Ninebot Max Best Buy Back to School Sale
Score Aukey's Must-Have Essentials for Back-to-School at 30% Off

All students need essential tech for school, and now you can get it for less.

School is almost here, and every student will need essential gear to make their upcoming school year as smooth as possible. While there are plenty of other retailers with back-to-school sales, this one at Aukey is one of the better ones because of how affordable everything is from the start. Right now through Aug. 4, all shoppers can get 30% off back-to-school essentials, including laptops, earphones and webcams. 

Need earbuds instead of headphones to work out? These Aukey EP-T32 wireless charging earbuds are just $35 (save $15). When it's time to charge all of your gear, you can get this $19 Aukey PA-D1 Focus Mix 30-watt dual port PD charger. Using dynamic detect technology can deliver 30 watts of full power in 18 watts when both ports are used together. 

When you need to fire up Zoom for your classes, you can use this Aukey Overview Full HD 1080P webcam for $28 (save $12). While you won't get 60 FPS with this webcam, you will get 30 FPS which is good enough to make you look good in dimly lit rooms and keep the focus on you up to five meters away. What's even better is that you can also get the desk of your dreams for $140 (save $60). Aukey's Gaming desk has an ergonomic design and supports 330 pounds.

There are far more school essentials on sale than what you can even imagine. There are RGB table lamps, fitness trackers and more. No matter what you need for school, you'll find it here during this sale. But this offer is ending soon, so head over to Aukey for all your back-to-school needs.

