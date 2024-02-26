Score a New Keychron Mechanical Keyboard for as Little as $30

Whether it's for gaming or you prefer the feel of a mechanical keyboard while writing your novel, Keychron makes some of the best keyboards out there. And today through March 3, you can shop a variety of Keychron keyboards at Amazon. From wireless and slim to full keyboards for maximum productivity, these keyboards will help you get the ideal work-from-home setup for less.

Keychron is known for making a variety of mechanical keyboards which many believe provide a more ergonomic experience while typing. Because of the tactile response, it can also increase typing speeds and overall productivity. For much of the same reasons, mechanical keyboards are preferred by gamers as the tactile feedback helps increase response time. Keychron keyboards come in a variety of both regular and slim profiles, and may be wired or wireless. They're also compatible with both Mac and PC.

Among the Keychron deals, you'll find the C3 Pro wired keyboard on sale for $30, a 19% savings on the regular price of $37. It has 87 keys designed with a gasket-mount structure that helps reduce the sound while typing, so it's a quieter gaming keyboard than some. It also features LED red backlights. If you're on the hunt for a full keyboard layout, the Keychron C2 Pro is a wired mechanical keyboard with white backlighting and an ergonomic fit to maximize typing speed. It's currently reduced to $58 down from $64.

The Keychron K2 wireless keyboard is currently reduced to $72 (from $80). This compact mechanical keyboard has a 75% layout of 84 keys with arrow keys and white LED backlighting. You can also save 20% on Keychron's K8 wireless mechanical keyboard featuring a tenkeyless layout (87-key) white backlight keyboard -- it's currently on sale for $64 (from $80). The Keychron K3 Ultra Slim wireless keyboard is also on sale for $90 (from $100).

Now all you need is a proper standing desk or an epic gaming chair.