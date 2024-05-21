Scoop Up an LG CordZero Vacuum for 30% Off Just in Time for Memorial Day

Cordless stick vacuums are convenient and can make cleaning up messes in tight spaces quick and easy. However, despite their relatively compact size, they can be quite costly. That's why it's worth taking the time to find a good deal on these prized home essentials. If you've been looking for a high-quality cordless stick vacuum, now's a great time to consider an LG CordZero series vacuum. They're 30% off just in time for Memorial Day, a discount that will save you hundreds on a home appliance that's sure to make your life a little easier.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price. See Memorial Day Appliance Deals

LG's 30% discount extends to both of the current CordZero models. One option is the CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty in black for $549, down from its usual price of $799. This all-in-one model has an auto-empty feature that empties the stick's dust bin when it's docked in the tower. The Kompressor feature lets you compact collected debris in the bin to give it additional capacity. It includes two batteries that let you clean for up to 120 minutes, and it's equipped with washable filters for added sustainability. It's also been certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America as an allergy- and asthma-friendly vacuum.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Another option is the CordZero Kompressor Cordless Stick Vacuum with ThinQ. It's now available for $400, which is $199 off the usual cost. Like the All-in-One model above, it comes with 120 minutes of cleaning time, has the Kompressor feature and is certified as allergy and asthma-friendly. Plus, this one includes a detachable handheld vacuum that lets you spot-clean your home or car.

Both of these vacuums include accessories to help you reach every odd corner and crevice. Looking for a new vacuum but aren't sure if these are for you? Check out our best cordless vacuum list. We're also keeping track of other Memorial Day deals so you can save on home essentials, tech and more.