Say Goodbye to Your Tiny Monitor With $360 Off This Samsung 34-Inch Curved Display

Choosing a great monitor can make the world of difference whether you're getting work done in Microsoft Excel or playing the latest must-have game. But features like a big panel, a high resolution, HDR, realistic color reproduction and a high refresh rate all come at a cost, so when we get the chance to save some money it's worth paying attention. And today is definitely one of those days with B&H Photo offering the 34-inch Samsung CJ791 ViewFinity monitor with a deep discount. This monitor would normally retail for around $700 but if you place that order today you'll pay just $340 and save a massive $360. We would suggest that you act soon though as this deal comes to an end tonight.

The Samsung CJ791 ViewVinity monitor comes in at a huge 34 inches and features a 1500R curvature so you won't need to move your head too much when looking at either side. There's an Eye Saver Mode to help prevent eye strain and Game Mode is there for when it's finally time to close the spreadsheet and open your favorite game. But whatever you're doing you'll enjoy a 3440 x 1440 resolution and up to a 100Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications worth paying attention to include a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and support for all the main connectivity options including DisplayPort, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3. You can even charge your laptop through it, too. AMD FreeSync is included as well. Still not sure that this Samsung monitor is for you? Check out our collection of the best monitor deals instead. We're sure there's something in there for everyone.