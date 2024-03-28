Say Goodbye to Pet Hair With $131 Off the Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
There are many perks to a cordless vacuum, but they can be pricey. Snag this one from Shark for only $119.
Say goodbye to the days of pushing around a big heavy vacuum that will only go as far as its cord allows it to. A cordless vacuum is lightweight and you aren't restricted by the cord. Get in those hard to reach spots of your home with ease. Some cordless vacuums can be costly, but right now you can save $131 the Shark cordless vacuum, bringing it to only $119.
Cordless vacuums are easy to use, lightweight and you aren't limited to a small distance because of the cord, and this model by Shark is no exception. Weighing in at about 7 pounds, it is easy to use all around your home. It even transitions into a handheld vacuum to help you get into those hard to reach spaces. And you'll get up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge.
This vacuum also has a no hair wrap feature allowing it to easily pick up your pet's hair without it getting tangled. It also features a self-cleaning brushroll with PowerFins to get deep into your carpet, reaching every bit of hair, dirt and dust. Plus, the vacuum comes with a dusting brush and crevice tool so you have everything you need for your vacuum to clean every surface.
If this cordless vacuum doesn't quite meet for what you're looking for, here's our roundup on the best vacuum deals happening right now.
