Save Your Time and Money with a Discounted Robot Vacuum from Neato Robotics

Keeping up with vacuuming can definitely be a daunting task -- especially if you have pets or kids contributing to the mess. Save your time and give yourself piece-of-mind with a robot vacuum. Neato Robotics has some great sales going on throughout this month and into October as well. From now until Sept. 24 you can get 30% off the Neato D10 and the Neato D8.
Perfect for apartments and small homes, the Neato D8 has 100 minutes of runtime and can clean up to 750 sq. feet on a single charge. It also has a great feature called Quick Boost, which allows your vacuum to tackle bigger jobs by heading back to its dock for a quick charge and then finishing the task after. The D8 connects to the MyNeato app where you can schedule cleaning sessions or clean on-demand.
If you're looking for a vacuum with more bells and whistles the Neato D10 has got you covered. The D10 boasts a whopping 300 minutes of run time and can clean up to 2,700 sq. feet. It also has a larger dust bin to help hold more dirt, dust, and dander for a quicker, more complete clean. It features a HEPA filter as well, which captures 99.97% of allergens. And the D10 uses a feature called LaserSmart navigation to help create a map of your floor.
Not only can you get 30% off right now on both of these models, but if you apply the code W3DDING22 at checkout you can get an additional 11% off your purchase. You can snag the D9 for just $350 starting Sept. 25 through Oct. 8 (Save $150). And if you miss this sale, both the D8 ($280) and D10 ($400) will be on sale again Oct.10-22. Looking for other deals? Be sure to check out the best robot vacuum deals available right now.