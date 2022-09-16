Save Your Time and Money with a Discounted Robot Vacuum from Neato Robotics

Keeping up with vacuuming can definitely be a daunting task -- especially if you have pets or kids contributing to the mess. Save your time and give yourself piece-of-mind with a robot vacuum. Neato Robotics has some great sales going on throughout this month and into October as well. From now until Sept. 24 you can get 30% off the and the .

Perfect for apartments and small homes, the has 100 minutes of runtime and can clean up to 750 sq. feet on a single charge. It also has a great feature called Quick Boost, which allows your vacuum to tackle bigger jobs by heading back to its dock for a quick charge and then finishing the task after. The D8 connects to the MyNeato app where you can schedule cleaning sessions or clean on-demand.

If you're looking for a vacuum with more bells and whistles the has got you covered. The D10 boasts a whopping 300 minutes of run time and can clean up to 2,700 sq. feet. It also has a larger dust bin to help hold more dirt, dust, and dander for a quicker, more complete clean. It features a HEPA filter as well, which captures 99.97% of allergens. And the D10 uses a feature called LaserSmart navigation to help create a map of your floor.

Not only can you get 30% off right now on both of these models, but if you apply the code W3DDING22 at checkout you can get an additional 11% off your purchase. You can snag the D9 for just $350 starting Sept. 25 through Oct. 8 (Save $150). And if you miss this sale, both the D8 ($280) and D10 ($400) will be on sale again Oct.10-22. Looking for other deals? Be sure to check out the best robot vacuum deals available right now.

