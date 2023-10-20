X
Save While Shopping at Your Favorite Hardware Stores

Grab essential home and garden supplies at a discount while these deals last.

Hardware stores are a great place to lose yourself for hours at a time while visualizing your perfect home, office or next building project. It's hard not to feel like a child in a candy store as you browse the seemingly endless shelves of supplies and dream up new possibilities. However, supplies can get expensive, especially if you're tackling a big project. Luckily for you, several hardwares, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Build.com, are offering huge savings at the moment.

Home Depot logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Home Depot

Take 5% off repeat purchases plus free delivery

See at Home Depot

Home Depot has everything you need for your next great build. Right now, you can save 5% off all your repeat purchases -- which means you'll save money on the things you buy and use the most. And who wouldn't love that? You can also get free delivery on your purchases, including this DeWalt 20-volt Max cordless drill/driver for $99.

Ego Power Plus outdoor tools including a string trimmer and chainsaw are displayed against a green background.
Lowes

Lowe's

Up to 25% off select outdoor power equipment

See at Lowe's

Lowe's is currently offering up to 25% off select outdoor power equipment, including the Ego Power Plus brushless battery chainsaw. If you need to chop down a few trees and spruce up your yard, you can do so while saving a cool $50.

Walmart shopping logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Walmart

Up to 35% off fall DIY deals

See at Walmart

Stores like Walmart feel like a little piece of heaven for folks who love DIY projects. And right now, Walmart is offering up to 35% off its fall DIY deals. But these deals aren't exclusive to DIY supplies. You can get other items like the Membrane Solutions MSA3-W air purifier at $50 off.

zoro-sale-ppe-outdoors.png
CNET

Zoro

Save up to 63% off tools & business supplies

See at Zoro

Zoro is offering up to 63% off business supplies and tools, including this Stanley Plastic Rolling Tool Box. It's currently available at 15% off.

build-com-bathroom
Build.com

Build.com

Get up to 50% off in the fall bathroom sale

See at Build.com

If you've been wanting to redecorate or totally redo your bathroom, Build.com has got you covered. The site is currently offering a whopping 50% off during its Fall Bathroom Sale. It's a great time to snap up usually expensive items like mirrors, with the likes of this Sunny Wood Riley 36-inch by 30-inch framed bathroom mirror available at a discount.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Home DepotLowe'sBuild.com and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Shopping laptop image

