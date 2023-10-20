Save While Shopping at Your Favorite Hardware Stores
Grab essential home and garden supplies at a discount while these deals last.
Hardware stores are a great place to lose yourself for hours at a time while visualizing your perfect home, office or next building project. It's hard not to feel like a child in a candy store as you browse the seemingly endless shelves of supplies and dream up new possibilities. However, supplies can get expensive, especially if you're tackling a big project. Luckily for you, several hardwares, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Build.com, are offering huge savings at the moment.
Home Depot has everything you need for your next great build. Right now, you can save 5% off all your repeat purchases -- which means you'll save money on the things you buy and use the most. And who wouldn't love that? You can also get free delivery on your purchases, including this DeWalt 20-volt Max cordless drill/driver for $99.
Lowe's is currently offering up to 25% off select outdoor power equipment, including the Ego Power Plus brushless battery chainsaw. If you need to chop down a few trees and spruce up your yard, you can do so while saving a cool $50.
Stores like Walmart feel like a little piece of heaven for folks who love DIY projects. And right now, Walmart is offering up to 35% off its fall DIY deals. But these deals aren't exclusive to DIY supplies. You can get other items like the Membrane Solutions MSA3-W air purifier at $50 off.
Zoro is offering up to 63% off business supplies and tools, including this Stanley Plastic Rolling Tool Box. It's currently available at 15% off.
If you've been wanting to redecorate or totally redo your bathroom, Build.com has got you covered. The site is currently offering a whopping 50% off during its Fall Bathroom Sale. It's a great time to snap up usually expensive items like mirrors, with the likes of this Sunny Wood Riley 36-inch by 30-inch framed bathroom mirror available at a discount.
