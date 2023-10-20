Save While Shopping at Your Favorite Hardware Stores

Hardware stores are a great place to lose yourself for hours at a time while visualizing your perfect home, office or next building project. It's hard not to feel like a child in a candy store as you browse the seemingly endless shelves of supplies and dream up new possibilities. However, supplies can get expensive, especially if you're tackling a big project. Luckily for you, several hardwares, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Build.com, are offering huge savings at the moment.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Home Depot, Lowe's, Build.com and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.