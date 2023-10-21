Save Up to 86% on Surfshark VPN With These Early Black Friday Deals

Investing in a virtual private network, or VPN, is a good idea for almost everyone. VPNs help encrypt your connection to the internet, protecting your data while you're online so you can surf the web with confidence. They also open up a wider variety of globalized streaming entertainment options.

Black Friday may be almost a month away, but that hasn't stopped some companies from launching early deals that you can cash in on right now. In fact, one of our favorite VPN services, Surfshark, is offering a stellar discount, slashing prices by up to 86% and throwing in up to five months for free.

Surfshark is easy to use and offers plenty of security features that make it a solid option for folks looking to protect themselves online. Surfshark also allows you to use your subscription on an unlimited number of devices, which is convenient for large families, and the cost is competitive as well, which is why it earned a CNET's Editors' Choice Award for Best Value VPN in 2022.

There are three major offerings happening now. For the lowest month-over-month cost, you can sign up for the Surfshark Starter plan. It knocks 86% off the price and offers three free months on a two-year subscription, providing you a total of 27 months of Surfshark VPN for only $2.21 a month, billed at $59.76 up front.

If you're looking for more comprehensive protection, you may want to opt for the Surfshark One plan. It's 85% off right now and comes with four extra months of service, bringing you a total of 28 months at just $2.73 a month, billed at $76.56 up front. It also comes with antivirus protection, alerts you of data breaches and gives you access to a private search engine.

And if you want to nab the longest subscription with the most features, Surfshark One Plus may be the right plan for you. It gives you a whopping five months of free service on a two-year plan, meaning you'll get a total of 29 months of Surfshark VPN for only $4.11 a month, billed at $119.28 up front. That's an 80% discount. You'll get all the features listed above, plus access to Surfshark's sister Incogni service, which will help remove your data from both company databases and people-search sites. That should make you less vulnerable to someone acquiring your information, at least for a while.

Whichever plan you choose, you'll benefit from a secure internet connection and nab a great price for more than two years of service. However, if you want to see what other options we recommend, check out our roundup of VPN deals happening now.