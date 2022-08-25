Save Up to 81% on VPN Plans From Surfshark, ExpressVPN and More

There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN but the month-to-month cost of a subscription can be enough to put a lot of folks off. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer savings when you opt for longer-term plans and a few of the most highly-rated services are discounting those plans even further right now.

The biggest discount of the bunch comes from Surfshark which is when you go for its two-year plan. Billed at less than $60 upfront, that discount drops the equivalent monthly cost to just $2.49.

Sarah Tew/CNET Surfshark earned its place on our best VPNs list due to its speed and wealth of features. It also offers support for unlimited devices which is something other services tend to cap. It has apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, Fire TV and routers.

Surfshark isn't the only company offering a compelling VPN deal right now, though, with other popular services dropping prices by as much as 68%.

NordVPN is and industry heavyweight and it is discounting its two-year subscription plans by over 60% while throwing in three months extra for free. With the combined savings, you can pay as little as $3.09 a month for its Standard plan with the Complete plan seeing a huge 68% discount. Be sure to use code VPNCOUPON at checkout for the full savings.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't want to commit to a two-year plan, ExpressVPN has an attractive discount on its one-year plan plus it is throwing in three additional months at no extra cost. All told, you'll save 49% versus the regular month-to-month price and score a year of unlimited Backblaze cloud backup for free. At close to $7 per month, it's pricier than the alternatives but the service still tops our best VPN list thanks to its speed and security.

Sarah Tew/CNET ProtonVPN also offers high security at high speeds and you can get a subscription at half price right now when you opt for its two-year option. Billed at just shy of $120 upfront, that's the equivalent of paying just $5 a month, though the one-year plan is discounted to $6 a month if you don't want to commit to 24 months.

