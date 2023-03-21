Save Up to $800 on an iPad Pro M1 at Best Buy

Shopping for a new tablet? Generally speaking, iPads tend to dominate the market in terms of popularity, but as with all Apple products, they tend to be expensive. However, if you're looking for a solid deal, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 2021 iPad Pro by up to $800, with prices starting at $1,000 for the 256GB model. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

It's not the latest iPad Pro, which comes with an M2 chip, but this M1 version from 2021 is still a great tablet with plenty of features to offer. It has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1,600 nits peak brightness and 1,000 nits full-screen brightness and is equipped with either 256GB, 512BG, 1TB or 2TB of storage. Plus, all iPad Pro models on sale support LTE, meaning you can get a cellular data plan to stay connected even when you're on the go, as well as Wi-Fi 6.

It also has four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones, along with a front-facing 12-megapixel camera and Center Stage, making it simple to jump on video calls. And if you want to be able to do more with this iPad Pro, it supports the Apple Pencil (second gen), Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio, so you can draw, type and do other intricate work with ease -- however, those accessories are sold separately.

Looking for a different model? Be sure and checkout our roundup of all the best iPad deals available right now.

