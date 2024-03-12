X
Save up to $700 During Peloton's Spring Sale

Get the Peloton Tread or Rower at a heavily discounted price.

peloton-row-original.jpg
Peloton’s big spring sale is here, with up to $700 off the fitness brand's high-end products. That's particularly a good deal if you’ve been eyeing a treadmill or a rower: The Peloton Tread Plus Starter package and Peloton Tread Plus Ultimate package have been reduced from $6,235 to $5,535 and $6,405 to $5,705, respectively. If you'd prefer the basic Peloton Tread without any additions, you can get it for $600 off. It’s one of our highly recommended treadmills and it's especially recommended for people who are willing to pay more for its luxurious feel. With this offer, it's a bit less of a splurge.

See at Peloton

The Peloton Rower, another CNET favorite, is available as a basic, Starter and Ultimate package for up to $350 off. If you prefer to stick to the basics, you’re looking at a $200 price difference, down from $2,995 to $2,795. If you want the Starter or Ultimate package, they’re both $350 off. The Starter package is down from $3,225 to $2,875 and the Ultimate package went from $3,470 to $3,120. 

The Peloton Guide is also included in this sale and is offering customers a $100 credit with the purchase of a Guide. You can read our review of the Peloton Guide. This is the best deal we’ve seen yet from Peloton -- even during Prime Day -- so don’t miss out on these big savings. 

