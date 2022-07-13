Live: Prime Day: Day 2 Blog Best Prime Day Deals Prime Day Deals Under $50 Anti-Prime Day Sales Prime Day Chromebooks Prime Day Headphone Deals Smart Home, Appliance Deals on Prime Day Air Fryers on Prime Day
Save Up to 65% on Vera Bradley Bags and Accessories During Prime Day

Hold all your valuables in stylish designs from the brand known for quilted gear.

Robin Mosley
Two multicolored bags and one black tote on a yellow background
If you're a fan of Vera Bradley and you've been waiting for a price drop on handbags and accessories, right now you can get up to 65% off during Amazon Prime Day. Vera Bradley is a brand known for its quilted designs and vibrant colors, and you get just that during this sale. 

There are backpacks, rolling work bags, RFID-protected crossbody bags and more. If you want a backpack that's just all one color and easy to carry around with you, this microfiber small backpack is $50 (save $50). It has a main compartment with two pen pockets and can be machine-washed. Those of you who want a more colorful bag can check out this cotton deluxe tote travel bag for $74 (save $72). This floral bag is made with 100% cotton and is fully adjustable to your needs with 13- and 53-inch removable straps.

Other options include a cosmetic makeup organizer case bag for $32 (save $34), a microfiber smartphone wristlet for $37 (save $38) and this $39 travel organizer (save $51). And if you decide to hit the road or the skies with any Vera Bradley gear, don't forget to get this $16 fleece neck pillow for comfort.

