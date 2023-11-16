Save Up to $600 Off LG Washing Machines This Black Friday

It's been a long time since we had to go down to the river to wash our clothes and there are some great modern washing machines on the market right now. But with prices sometimes stretching into the thousands, it's easy to be put off by sticker shock. But we're getting into Black Friday territory right now and there are deals to be had -- especially when you check out what LG has to offer.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Right now LG is running its holiday sale with some of its biggest and most impressive washing machines available with deep discounts. Those discounts range from $250 all the way to $600 off at the time of writing, so what are you waiting for? It's finally time to ditch that old washer that walks itself around the room when it's on a fast spin.

The biggest discount we've found is on the LG Mega Capacity smart front load washer, which also apparently has built-in AI and TurboWash 360 technology. That all sounds impressive, as well it should. The AI Wash functionality optimizes the cycle based on the fabrics and soil level and the washer even manages to look good while it does it. This thing would normally cost around $1,500 but with $600 off it's now yours for just $899.

At the other end of the spectrum is a top-loader with a four-way agitator and TurboDrum technology that would normally cost around $749 but is now just $499 thanks to a $250 discount. It might not have all of the bells and whistles of a smart washer, but it's sure to get the job done.

These deals will all run through Nov. 29 so you still have some time to make your purchase but keep that end date in mind before we get to December.