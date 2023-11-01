Save Up to $60 Off Sitewide With Moft's Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is still weeks away but some companies are getting a jump start on the savings. If you're on the hunt for mobile accessories you'll want to check out Moft's Early Black Friday Sale. The sitewide sale starts Nov. 1 and goes through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.

From sit-stand laptop risers and tablet stands to snap cases for phones, Moft offers a wide variety of accessories for all your tech designed to keep your devices safe and your workspace dialled in. The savings for this sale are significant, so you can get yourself kitted out for less. Moft is offering savings of to 30% off sitewide plus you can take additional money off with the following coupon codes:

BF10 : $10 off over $50

: $10 off over $50 BF20 : $20 off over $100



: $20 off over $100 BF37 : $37 off over $150



: $37 off over $150 BF60: $60 off over $200



The sale is live right now so take advantage of this sale for yourself or for anyone on your holiday shopping list who loves their gadgets.