Save Up to 50% on Roborock's Impressive Robot Vacuums for a Limited Time
Cleanup on these savings and score a new robot vacuum to tackle dust and debris in your home for as little as half price right now.
Having to clean your home is the last thing you want to do after a hard day at work, but thankfully you can make things easier by picking up a robot vacuum. Sure, you'll still need to deal with the most stubborn of dirt and they won't tidy up after your kids, but robot vacuums could low-key be the best invention of recent years. Right now you can treat yourself to one of Roborock's best and save up to 50% off, making this the perfect time to act. Do it soon though, these limited-time deals aren't expected to be available for long.
There are plenty of Roborock deals to be had right now, but the biggest discount can be found on the Roborock Q5 Plus. It normally sells for around $700, but you'll pay just $360 if you take advantage of this deal. It sports lidar navigation and multilevel mapping as well as the option to configure no-go zones and more.
Want a high-end robot vacuum that empties itself? At the very top of the range, we have the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, a vacuum that normally sells for $1,600 but is yours for just $1,000 right now. This beast can mop as well as vacuum, and it'll empty itself and refill its water reservoir when needed. It's about as fancy as robot vacuums get, and now it's a bargain as well. Those who prefer old-fashioned vacs might want to take a look at the Roborock Dyad Air wet and dry vacuum, now just $280, down from $430.
Still not sure that you see the right vacuum? Make sure to check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals before you place an order.
