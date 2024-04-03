Save Up to 50% on an Ecovacs Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

A robot vacuum can be a great addition to your household, making cleaning around the house much easier. Even better than a robot vacuum is one that has a mopping feature as well. These help make your floors extra clean and spotless. Amazon is currently offering a limited-time deal on Ecovacs Robot vacuum and mop combos at up to 50% off. Grab yours quickly before the deal ends.

Ecovacs devices run completely hands-free, allowing you to get other things done while the robot takes care of the vacuuming and mopping. Many of these models offer unique features such as self-emptying, voice control, precision mapping and much more. These vacuums can be quite costly, making now the best time to snag one.

The highest end model of the discounted devices is the X1 Omni model. It is regularly $1,550, but now on sale for just $800. This model has a cool feature in which the docking station washes and dries the fabric mop heads, leaving minimal work for you. It also self empties and refills. A more affordable model is the N10 Plus model. It has a less powerful suction than the X1 Omni model, but it is still very strong and a great option for those not wanting to spend as much. It usually retails for $650, but is on sale for $350, saving you $300. Other great models on sale include the T10 Omni at 50% off or the T20 Omni on sale for $450 off.

For more bargains on other models, check out our roundup of the best vacuum deals currently on the market.