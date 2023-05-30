Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Up to 50% Off Hyper Tech Accessories During Its Grad Sale

Get great deals on essential accessories like USB-C hubs, docks, chargers, battery packs and more.

Hyper tech accessories including a hub, a wireless charger and a battery pack are displayed against an orange background.
Hyper/CNET

Technology is an integral part of our lives, and elevating your home or office with new gear to make your life easier doesn't always have to cost an arm and a leg. Right now Hyper has marked down a ton of tech including hubs, docks and other accessories by up to 50%. Whether you have a recent grad and want to celebrate the occasion with new tech to send them off to college or to a new career or you just want to upgrade your own setup, this is a solid deal. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you tend to use a lot of peripherals in your day to day, you might benefit from grabbing this 11-in-1 USB-C hub. It's a universal model compatible with MacBook, Chromebook and PC. Regularly $130, this helpful tool boasts 4K HDMI, SD and Micro SD, VGA, a gigabit Ethernet adapter, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port and more -- and right now you can snag one for just $65. And if you're a fan of Apple, this 4-in-1 wireless charger can juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and an additional device all at once. It's marked down to $90 right now, saving you $60 on its usual list price. There are a ton of other accessories worth checking out, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Hyper. Or take a look at our roundup of other great gifts for grads.

