Save Up to $480 On Gaming Laptops From Asus, HP and Lenovo

If you're looking to break into PC gaming, you don't have to start with a cumbersome desktop rig. There are plenty of great gaming laptops out there that are packed full of powerful hardware -- without sacrificing portability -- and right now you can pick one up at a bargain.

Right now, Best Buy is offering some great gaming laptop deals on a variety of different models, with some discounted by as much as $480. None of these deals have a clear-cut expiration, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

At $1,850 -- even with the discount -- the Lenovo Legion 7 Slim is the most expensive model you'll find at this sale, and it also features the most powerful specs. Running on Windows 11, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX as well as 16GB of RAM so it can run even more demanding games smoothly. And with a 16-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel display and an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU, it should boast stunning, immersive graphics. It's also equipped with a 1TB solid-state drive so you can pack it full of games, and a backlit keyboard so you can keep grinding, day or night.

If you like the 16-inch display of the Lenovo laptop above, but don't want to spend close to $2,000, you can pick up this HP Omen for over $700 less. It's equipped with a 16.1-inch micro-edge screen and an AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU, boasting a full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Like the Lenovo above, it comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, though it has a step-down AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. If you're looking for an entry-level model, this is the best you'll find at this sale.

There are two fairly similar configurations of this Asus gaming laptop on sale right now. Both feature a 14-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The only real difference is the GPU. The $1,700 model has the more advanced AMD Radeon RX 6800S, or you can opt for the $1,550 model, which is $100 off right now, with a step-down AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU.