Save Up to 44% on Roborock Robot Vacuums and Mops

Robot vacuums are a great way to cut down on your daily chores. These nifty devices can keep your floors clean without you having to lift a finger. Just set up a schedule and let your vacuum work while you're at work or focusing on other important things.

Right now you can snag your own at a discount -- are up to 44% off at Amazon today. But these deals expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to take advantage of these prices.

The Roborock S7 is one of our favorite robot vacuums of the year. It has suction measured at 2,500 Pa, cleans up to 180 minutes per charge and boasts both a 300-milliliter water tank and a 400-milliliter dustbin. It vacuums carpets and mops floors in one run, detecting carpets automatically using ultrasonic sound. Plus, this combo device comes with a self-emptying dock that automatically empties your vacuum's dust bin after every cleaning cycle. The dock holds up to 60 days of dust so you don't have to think about emptying it very often. It has a multistage filtration system that captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, sonic mopping technology that scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute. There's also lidar navigation, multilevel mapping and more all available through the app, as well as voice control options and auto top-off to help your vacuum finish a job when the battery runs low. You're receiving price alerts for Roborock S7 Plus: $680

Roborock The Roborock Q5 has 2,700-Pa suction, gets up to 180 minutes of cleaning time per charge and features a multiplane floating brush to deliver deep cleaning and lift pet hair from floors. It also comes with a self-emptying dock that automatically empties your vacuum's dust bin after every cleaning cycle. The 2.5-liter dust bag holds up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to empty it. It also comes equipped with lidar navigation, which can generate a multifloor map of your home that you can use to designate no-go zones. And if you have compatible smart devices, you can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri for hands-free voice control. You're receiving price alerts for Roborock Q5 Plus: $480

If you're looking for the lowest price in the Roborock vacuum sale, that would be the budget-friendly model. It's on sale for $200 right now, which is $160 off the list price. It offers you all the basics you'd expect from a robot vacuum, including 2,500 Pa of suction, control through the companion app or remote, and internal mapping for efficient cleaning with minimal missed spots.

There are other models available, too, so be sure to shop the available at Amazon to find the right device for your home.