Save Up to 44% Off Your New Samsung Monitor With These Amazon Deals

Getting a new monitor can be a great way to make your computer feel like new without actually buying a new computer. It can give you more desktop space to play with and depending on the model you choose, offer features like HDR and high refresh rates that are great for gaming. There are absolutely tons of monitors on the market right now but many of the best monitors tend to have a Samsung logo on the front.

But as is so often the case, getting the best means spending a lot of money -- so when we get the chance to save you some cash while still getting one of those great Samsung monitors, we jump at it. Right now, Amazon is offering some deep discounts ranging all the way up to a massive 44% off and all you have to do is place your order. That means that there are no discount codes or coupons required, but you might need to act quickly -- we don't know how long we can expect these prices to last.

There are far too many different monitors available at a discount in this sale for us to go through them all individually, but a couple do stand out. The huge 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will stand out on any desk, and right now, it's just $1,800 rather than the $2,500 you'd normally have to pay. It's a 4K curved display that has all of the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a monitor in this price range, and it looks stunning to boot.

At the opposite end of the scale, we have the Samsung 24-inch S43GC Essential monitor, a product that has few bells and whistles to shout about but is also a 24-inch 100Hz display that you can pick up for just $160 -- perfect for home office use and more.

Prefer your monitors with a different logo on the front? No worries, this list of the best monitor deals we could find will have something for everyone.