Save Up to 43% When You Add Apple's Magic Keyboard to Your iPad Today

The iPad in its various shapes and sizes is arguably the best tablet you can spend your hard-earned money on. There are plenty of options to choose from and they're all great for consuming content. But if you want to get some work done, you're probably going to want to add an Apple Magic Keyboard to the mix. It has a keyboard, of course, as well as a trackpad for those times when you don't want to have to reach up and tap things with your finger. And right now you can pick one up for a hugely discounted price, too.

Woot is offering three different models of the Apple Magic Keyboard with discounts of up to 43% off but as always, these prices aren't going to be here for long. Woot says that you have a little more than a week, ending March 9, but it's always possible that supplies could run dry before then, so factor that into your buying plans.

Right now the options available to you include the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in either white or black for $200, $99 less than Amazon is currently charging, while the keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is only available in white but at the lower $190 asking price. That's $60 less than Amazon's current discounted price. Make sure to pick the one that works with your particular iPad.

Regardless of the model you pick, you'll get a keyboard with scissor switches and backlit keys with 1mm of travel for a quiet typing experience. The multitouch trackpad works with the latest versions of iPadOS, while a USB-C port handles charging of the whole thing when attached to your iPad. That then leaves your tablet's USB-C port free for plugging in other accessories, too. All of this in a form factor that folds closed to protect your iPad when it isn't in use so you won't need an additional case or cover.

And if it's time to upgrade your iPad to go with your brand-new Magic Keyboard, be sure to check out our collection of the very best iPad deals before you place an order. We keep the list updated so that the prices are always the best you're going to find online.