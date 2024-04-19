Save up to $400 on Select Roomba Robot Vacuums With These Exclusive Coupons

One of the most-used smart home gadgets in my house is easily the robot vacuum. We used to spend so much time every week vacuuming the floors, and now it's all automated and done without me needing to so much as think about it. Our list of best robot vacuums features three iRobot Roomba models. We've teamed up with our pals over at Wellbots for some exclusive coupon codes to help you save up to $400 for a limited time.

Each model has a slightly different feature set, but one thing that's consistent across all of them is the quality you'll get. The "combo" models are not only great robot vacuums but can also mop your hard-surface floors. The Roomba Combo J5 is the most affordable of the bunch and is great for beginners and people who have smaller homes. If you have a bigger house or a few pets, you might want to consider going with something like the Roomba J9+ instead.

You can't go wrong with any of these models, but you'll want to check them all out to make sure you pick the right one for your home. Looking for other models? We've got you covered with all the best robot vacuum deals available right now.