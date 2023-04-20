Save Up to $300 on Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop Combos

Let's face it -- chores aren't going away anytime soon,. But with advances in smart devices like robot vacuums, tech can help us get more done by handling some tasks for us. And if you can get your hands on a two-in-one vacuum and mop, you can cut down your to-do list even further. Right now Amazon has Yeedi robot vacuum and mop combos marked down by up to 46%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend buying it sooner rather than later.

If you want to go longer without thinking about cleaning, the Mop Station Pro is a solid investment. The base holds two 3.5-liter water tanks to help keep your mop water clean and avoid cross-contamination while cleaning. It also offers smart visual mapping, app control with scheduling and is compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice control. This device cleans for up to 180 minutes on a single charge. It also offers up to 3,000Pa of suction power and has a large 750-milliliter swapping dustbin, as well as two mopping pads that spin up to 180 times a minute to help clean more thoroughly than some of the competition. It usually goes for $800, but right now you can snag one for $500 when you clip the on-page coupon.

The Yeedi Vac Max is also a combination vac, with many of the same features like 3,000Pa of suction, smart visual mapping and app and voice controls for customized cleaning. It does has a smaller reservoir capacity of just 240 milliliters, but it has a longer runtime, providing up to 200 minutes of cleaning per charge. And if you do want to upgrade your experience with a self-empty dustbin, it's compatible -- though you will have to buy that base separately. Its typical $350 price tag has been slashed by 46%, meaning you'll pay just $190 right now. If you've been looking for a robot vacuum that can mop, this is a solid deal.

If these aren't quite what you're looking for, be sure to check out our roundup of the best deals on robot vacuums happening now to see other discounted models and find the right fit for your home.