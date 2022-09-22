Apple Watch Ultra Review Windows 11 Update Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Ice Cream Cone Day Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Best TVs Chromebook Deals AirPods Pro 2 Discount
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test vacuums
Deals

Save Up to $300 on Roborock Vacuums With These Instant Coupon Discounts

Keep your home sparkling clean, all the time, without effort.

For those who have busy schedules, cleaning your home may be difficult to do on a daily basis. Maybe you clean every weekend, but if you want to keep your home free of dirt and mess each day, you might want to invest in a good robot vacuum. You don't have to dish out money and pay full price for one: thankfully, Amazon is offering great robot vacuum deals on select Roborock models.

See at Amazon

One of the best deals you can grab right now is $220 off the Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum and mop. Originally $870, you can get it for just $650 with a coupon applied automatically at checkout. This vacuum has auto-empty technology and only needs to be emptied every six or seven weeks. 

The robot vacuum has a 180-minute runtime before returning to the base for a full charge and a vacuuming range of 3,229 square feet. It can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant, and it works on hard floors, carpets, wood and tile. 

The Q7+ is the latest in its series, but there are other series like the S and E series that are also on sale. You'll want to check out the different options that range in price point. Roborock is also offering a handheld cordless vacuum for less.

Shopping for cordless vacuums?

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll compare pricing for Roombas, Dysons and Bissell, so you're sure you got the best price.