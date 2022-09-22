Save Up to $300 on Roborock Vacuums With These Instant Coupon Discounts

For those who have busy schedules, cleaning your home may be difficult to do on a daily basis. Maybe you clean every weekend, but if you want to keep your home free of dirt and mess each day, you might want to invest in a good robot vacuum. You don't have to dish out money and pay full price for one: thankfully, Amazon is offering great robot vacuum deals on select Roborock models.

One of the best deals you can grab right now is . Originally $870, you can get it for just $650 with a coupon applied automatically at checkout. This vacuum has auto-empty technology and only needs to be emptied every six or seven weeks.

The robot vacuum has a 180-minute runtime before returning to the base for a full charge and a vacuuming range of 3,229 square feet. It can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant, and it works on hard floors, carpets, wood and tile.

The Q7+ is the latest in its series, but there are other series like the S and E series that are also on sale. You'll want to check out the different options that range in price point. Roborock is also offering a handheld cordless vacuum for less.

