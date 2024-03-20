Save up to 25% on EcoFlow Delta Pro Power Stations During Amazon's Spring Sale
Worried about power outages? These big batteries can keep the power on.
EcoFlow's power stations can help keep the power on in your home during an outage. Its portable options can even be taken out the door for power on the go. For a limited time, you could save thousands on these batteries as part of Amazon's "Big Spring Sale" event.
You can get two 3.6 kWh Delta Pro power stations for $3,299.
One Ecoflow Delta Pro power station has an energy storage capacity of about 3.6 kWh. And if that's not enough, you add additional units for a total energy storage capacity of 25 kWh. Since you're getting two power stations with this deal, you'll have a combined capacity of around 7.2 kWh.
You're getting a lot of power as well. Combining both Delta Pros allows for an AC output of 7.2 kW. A single Delta Pro unit has 15 different outlets, with more than five different ways to charge your appliances and electronics. You'll be able to recharge the batteries within a few hours by plugging it into a wall outlet or connecting portable solar panels.