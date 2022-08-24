Save Up to 20% on Select Satechi Tech Accessories

Tech can get messy and tangled sometimes. When you're dealing with multiple devices and all their chargers, it's easy to end up with a rat king of wires that's seemingly impossible to tame. Thankfully there are accessories that help you stay organized and fully charged at the same time, including these Satechi devices, which are now 20% off on Amazon.

This limited-time deal features discounts on products that will change your workflow for the better. You can grab a that operates with MacBooks for just $56 (save $14). The adapter has SD card readers, USB ports and an HDMI port. Upgrade to an adapter with gigabit ethernet for just $7 more (save $16) with another . You can also grab this that's compatible with the Mac Studio and Mac Mini for $80 (save $20).

Satechi is offering discounted charging stands and stations, including a . You can place your AirPods on the stand while your phone charges upright. This is perfect for those who want to keep their phones available while they work, and it's only $48 (save $12). For the same price, you can opt for a with a wireless charging stand. It has USB-A and USB-C outlets, as well as Qi wireless.

If you want the best of both a charging station and an adapter, consider grabbing that will charge your iPad and give you access to 4K HDMI, UBS ports, an SD card reader and an audio jack. This is now $20 off, so you can have it for $80 instead of paying a full $100 for it.