Save Up to $199 on Apple's Latest M2-Powered Mac Mini Models

The Mac Mini is one of our favorite desktop PCs and continues to be the cheapest way to get in on the Mac ecosystem. And right now, Amazon is making the Mac Mini model even more affordable with as much as $199 off the various configurations available there. With all-time low prices on each of these models, we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to capitalize on the savings.

If you're already set up with a display, a keyboard and mouse you like, the recently released Mac Mini could make for the perfect desktop upgrade with plug-and-play connectivity and easy-to-use MacOS software.

The base-spec 2023 Mac Mini is down to just $500 right now, a savings of $99 and a return to its best-ever Amazon price. It's powered by Apple's M2 chip with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You'll also benefit from two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E and gigabit Ethernet. Jump up to the 512GB version and you'll save $109. For day-to-day use as a home office or family computer, this machine is plenty powerful and has great connectivity, plus the upgraded SSD gives you more space for storing family photos and videos.

If you want a little more power out of your desktop machine, the M2 Pro-equipped version is seeing the steepest discount at $199 off. The M2 Pro packs in a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and 16GB of RAM for more intensive workloads. You'll also get two extra Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back and support for running up to three external monitors. Down to $1,100, this a match for the lowest we've seen it go since its release earlier this year.