Save Up to 19% on TCL's Budget-Friendly Android Tablet

While Apple's iPads are still the most popular line of tablets out there, they're not the only ones with something to offer -- especially if you're an Android user. The TCL Tab 10s is an Android tablet, and a budget-friendly alternative to the pricier iPad. And right now, you can snag one on sale at Amazon for up to $39 off, with prices starting at just $144. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. You may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The TCL Tab 10s is available with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, though that can be expanded up to 256GB thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. The 32GB model is equipped with 3GB of RAM, and the 64GB bumps that up to 4GB, and both models feature a large 8,000-mAh battery with up to 8 hours of life. The screen is a 10.1-inch full HD display, and it's equipped with a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. This tablet's hardware probably won't blow your mind, but if you're looking for an affordable device that's great for checking emails, browsing the web and streaming shows and movies on the go, you don't need much more than this.