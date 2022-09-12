iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot

Choose from eight different models of refurbished and brand new Lenovo laptops that are up to 38% off.

On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad S150 14-inch laptop
$180 at Computers.woot
Lenovo Thinkpad T450s Business Ultrabook
$215 at Woot
Lenovo Ideapad 1, 14-inch laptop
$210 at Woot
Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch laptop
$350 at Woot
Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 convertible laptop, 14-inch
$780 at Woot
Lenovo Ideapad 5 laptop 11th gen, 15.6-inch laptop
$500 at Woot
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop, 14-inch
$590 at Woot
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop 10th gen, 15.6-inches
$500 at Woot

There are some great deals at Woot right now if you only want to spend a few hundred dollars on a laptop that performs. While you won't see our favorite Yoga laptops here, you do have quite a selection of discounted products. One of the best deals is the Lenovo Flex two-in-one laptop for $780 (save $120).

This laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, making it easy to multitask. You can write, draw or sketch directly on the 10-point touchscreen. The two-in-one laptop has a slim camera with a privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader that lets you log in with a single touch. You get 16GB RAM and a 512GB solid state hard drive with this laptop, which comes in a sleek onyx black color.

